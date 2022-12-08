A Worthing man who changed career in the pandemic is celebrating his first year in his new job as a support worker for adults with learning disabilities.

Terry Thomas had been working at McDonald’s for about seven years but the pandemic prompted a rethink and a job advert for Bancroft House in Worthing gave him food for thought.

Despite having no experience in social care, the 25-year-old decided to apply and was invited to join the team in St Lawrence Avenue in November last year, in the role of support worker.

Terry said: "I had worked at McDonald’s since I was 17, working my way up to shift manager. When I spotted the job advert for Bancroft House, I thought it was my opportunity to make a difference and to take on a role where I can help people.

Support worker Terry Thomas outside Bancroft House in Worthing

"I was worried my lack of experience would go against me, so I was thrilled when I got the job. It’s obviously a huge career change from working in the fast-food industry but in both roles, interaction with the people you meet is key. It makes my job worthwhile when I see the smiles on the faces of the people I support.”

Bancroft House is a family-style home for those looking for independence with a community feel and six young adults are currently supported there by Terry and the team.

"One of the highlights of my job is assisting the people we support to gain life skills and greater independence,” explained Terry.

Bradley, a 20-year-old with moderate learning disability and ADHD, needs support with many aspects of his daily life, so Terry has worked with him closely.

Life skills are an important part of Terry's role at Bancroft House

He said: "Now, with supervision, he can make his own lunch. A small thing that many of us take for granted but a great achievement for Bradley on his personal journey.

"When I first started, another one of the people we support would sit in his room all day and would not say two words to me. It’s taken time to build up the trust but I kept trying, chatting to him even if I didn’t get a reply. Now he’s much more engaged and spends more time with the people he lives with.

"We encourage everyone at Bancroft House to be active members of their local community. Every day, we provide opportunities for them to participate in a wide range of activities, such as bowling, swimming, or just a walk on the beach.”

The residential care home is run by Pathway for people with complex learning disabilities. Although Terry had no work experience in social care, he was a member of Worthing FC Inclusive, a football team which includes adults with additional needs, so he had some insight into the challenges faced by adults with disabilities.

Wellington Nyengerai, manager at Bancroft House, describes Terry as a 'superstar support worker'.

He said: “Right from when he first joined the team last year, Terry has always been keen to learn and develop his skills. Terry is a great advocate for the people we support. He always goes above and beyond to make sure everyone is okay, including colleagues, and is always on hand to offer support when needed.”

Hannah Webb, a positive behaviour support assistant at Pathway, has been working closely with Terry since he joined the home and she has seen that he really cares about the people they support.

She said: "Terry goes out of his way to engage with the people he supports at Bancroft House, for example, over the summer, he made a water run by sticking lots of bottles and tubes to the home’s window, showing everyone how it worked, and encouraging them to join in the fun.”

Terry plans to continue his career at Pathway and aspires to become a team leader.

