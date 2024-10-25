Medica raises funds for St Michael’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Medica, one of the largest employers in the Hastings area, and a key partner to over half of NHS trusts in diagnostic scan reporting, has chosen St Michael’s Hospice as their corporate charity partner. This partnership, which was initiated earlier this year, marks a significant step in Medica’s commitment to supporting the local community.

To celebrate their 20th anniversary, Medica hosted a “Gatsby Gala” on September 14th at the Relais Cooden Beach Hotel. The glamorous 1920s-themed event brought togetherover 160 members of Medica’s UK team, raising £700 for St Michael’s Hospice. The evening was filled with celebration and fundraising, highlighting two decades of Medica’s success in diagnostics and research while reinforcing thecompany’s dedication to giving back.

Fiona Carr, Medica’s Group Head of HR, expressed the company’s enthusiasm, stating, “We were deeply impressed by the care and supportive environment at St Michael’sHospice. We look forward to contributing to their mission through our fundraising initiatives and staff volunteering efforts in the coming year.” Looking ahead to 2025, Medica is also excited to announce St Michael’s Hospice as its continued corporate charity partner.. This collaboration was further strengthened during a recent visit by Medica’s leadership team to the Hospice, where they gained adeeper understanding of the essential services provided to the Hastingscommunity

Sophie Bailey, Community and Corporate Fundraiser adds ‘We feel incredibly grateful that Medica have chosen St Michael’s Hospice to be their charity of the year. It’s exciting to be looking to the future and working on new opportunities together. Thank you so much to the team for their wonderful support and amazing fundraising’.

Medica is proud to continue its tradition of community support and is eager to see the positive impact this partnership will bring in the years to come.