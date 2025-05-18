Meet LimbMatch – Shaking up the prosthetics world

Founder’s lived experience sparks ground-breaking platform for prosthetic users

At just six months old, Nicole was fitted with her first prosthetic arm but not for function - “It was to help me blend in, and fill my baby grows” she says. By age 15, she stopped attending clinics altogether.

“I didn’t feel like I had a voice. I didn’t feel like anyone cared what I wanted and I accepted that the technology wasn’t yet able to give me the functionality that I needed.”

Fast forward to adulthood, and Nicole found herself working inside the prosthetics industry.

Nicole Brennan - Founder of LimbMatch

What she discovered confirmed what many disabled people have long felt: despite progress in technology, the system remains broken. Prescriptions are often made without transparent information, real-world reviews are missing, and marketing remains riddled with ableism.

“Hearing testimonies from prosthetic users who felt misled by marketing that promised ‘fully functioning limbs’ even after all these years was gutting. People work incredibly hard just to reach the point of being fitted, only to have their expectations crushed by prosthetics that are heavy, uncomfortable, and far less functional than they were led to believe.”

But rather than walk away, Nicole decided to build something different with the community, not just for it.

LimbMatch is the first UK platform of its kind where people with limb differences can find trusted, unbiased reviews of prosthetics and clinics. Think Trustpilot meets Compare the Market meets prosthetics - no sales pitch and no medical jargon. Just honest experiences, curated by the people who live them.

Nicole Brennan- Age 3

“This isn’t a product. It’s a movement,” says Nicole. “LimbMatch is here to challenge outdated power structures and centre disabled voices. We’re not asking for inclusion - we’re designing it from the ground up.”

Since launching her callout, over 50 prosthetic users have contributed insights into what they want to see change. The feedback is shaping every part of the platform from how users search for products, to how prosthesis and clinics are reviewed.

Nicole’s mission also intersects with her role as CEO of IAMPOSSIBLE, a consultancy and community for people with limb differences. Her work continues to champion equity across sport, tech, and healthcare - rooted in lived experience and a drive to create lasting change.

She co-leads the development of LimbMatch alongside her partner Harvey, whose support and instrumental role in the company reflect their shared commitment to building something truly community-led.

Nicole Brennan - Founder of LimbMatch

What’s next? LimbMatch is now preparing to launch its beta platform showcasing up to 10 products, giving early adopters and investors a glimpse of what patient-led healthtech can look like. It’s designed to be transparent, accessible, and above all, person-first.

“This is for the 15-year-old me who walked out of a clinic feeling broken,” Nicole says. “And for everyone who deserves to walk in with power.”