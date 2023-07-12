Meet the businesses showcasing the best of Sussex to the world

Sussex businesses with their sights set on global trade gathered at Wilton Park for the third SussExport event, linking local companies with Sussex-based export champions, local MPs, government ministers, officials and trade experts.

Sussex is renowned for its natural beauty, culture and history. It's also home to a wealth of businesses that are competing on a global stage, from world-beating wines to groundbreaking environmental projects and tech innovators.

These unique and exciting companies were showcased at the third annual SussExport event on July 7, as local businesses with their sights set on global markets gathered at Wilton Park to connect with Sussex-based export champions, local MPs, government ministers, officials and trade experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded at Wilton Park, a government agency based in Steyning which focuses on diplomacy and solving global challenges, the event marries the local and global. the The event was launched in 2021 to provide local companies with the advice and support they need to expand their export potential, and is co-hosted by Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs.

Kathy Caton, founder and MD of Brighton Gin, with Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs. Picture by Liz Finlayson/Vervate

Andrew said: "I am a proud champion of the problem-solving power of business, and of those men and women who take risks to create wealth and support thousands of livelihoods across Sussex. I was delighted to welcome many of those business owners to Wilton Park to discuss how they can grow their exports abroad to continue putting our county on the map."

Speakers at the event included representatives from the Department of Business & Trade, South East Export Champions Marlow Ropes Ltd, whose global markets include supplying military ropes to the Ukrainian Forces and rope assemblies for drones delivering medicine and vaccines to remote areas in Africa; the proposed green energy hub at Shoreham Port and cancer therapy innovator Elekta. Businesses were also offered advice in one-to-one-sessions and were able to share their produce in an exhibition marquee.

Kathy Caton, founder and MD of award-winning Brighton Gin, said: "The value of SussExport is to get people together, not just businesses but local and national government, to share ideas and find commonalities -- we're all trying to solve the same problems and it's good to get out of the day to day and talk to each other."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Howe, chief executive of Adur and Worthing Councils, said: "I think that symbolism of global and local, that ability to look in both directions, is hugely valuable. What Wilton Park brings is that international perspective."

Participants in the exhibitors’ tent

The event, which is sponsored by West Sussex County Council, Wiston Estate & the Department for Business & Trade, showed the sheer range of industries that are making waves across Sussex, and the potential those industries have to both increase the region's tourism offer, and to reach the rest of the world with gold standard products.

Tom Cargill, CEO of Wilton Park, said: "I am passionate about finding more ways to demonstrate to local communities the practical value to them of Wilton Park's work on diplomacy, trade and other issues. SussExport is an important opportunity for us to do this and show our gratitude for the support communities across Sussex have given us over more than 70 years."

Next year's SussExport will take place on July 24, 2024. Email [email protected] to register your interest in attending next year's event.

Tom Cargill, CEO of Wilton Park

Kim Jack-Riley, founder of Tea and Grazing