Meet the new landlords of the North Star in St Leonards

With over 42 years of pub experience between them, Dan and Jordan are no strangers to running pubs in the Hastings area and were previously at the Havelock in Hastings town centre, which is part of the same Craft Union network of pubs as the North Star.

Jordan explains: "I was running the Havelock for three years, and my boss gets me to hold pubs when operators leave. So, when Grant left, he asked me to hold it, and I was meant to hold it for about two months. After a week, I decided I wanted it. I was quite happy down the Havelock, but Dan and I had a conversation, and I said that I much prefer it up here. It's because the lifestyle is better. It's a lovely pub, it's a beautiful pub, and it's nice and cosy and calm. It's a lot more relaxed than the other one."

The previous landlord was known for raising a significant amount of money for charities and also offering complimentary tea, coffee and biscuits, which were donated by locals, to customers who felt lonely or struggled to keep warm at home due to high heating costs during the winter months.

Jordan says that this will be something they continue at the pub, along with raising money for charities: "Since we've been here, we've raised about 1,400 pounds for charity already. A thousand of that was for Race for Life. We do bingo on a Wednesday, and a hundred pounds then goes to charities chosen by our customers. I'm known for the Easter egg collection down at the other pub, so I want to bring that up here and make it even bigger, things like a toy drive and collecting toys."

The pub is renowned for its friendly atmosphere and regulars who make new visitors feel at home, and this is something that Dan and Jordan love about the place. They say that going to work is enjoyable due to the atmosphere there and that they want the pub to continue being an integral part of the community.

Asked whether there was anybody she'd like to thank, Jordan added: "My bar staff. If it wasn't for them, I don't think I'd have known what to do. They kind of let the ship sail a little bit while we were transitioning in. The customers have supported us in everything we've done, which is nice. You don't find that in many pubs when new landlords come in because they're a bit dubious of who it is, but honestly, they've all been amazing. Anthony Gillitt organised the darts team for us as well, so thank you to him."

The North Star is open 7 days a week from 11am. To keep up to date with events there, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Thenorthstarcraftunion

