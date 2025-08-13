Meet the owner of a unique Bexhill boutique

Owned by Colin Cleaver, who has a background in fashion, music and architecture, he launched the shop at Wickham Avenue in 2018. Soon after, he applied for a licence to serve alcohol. At the same time, he also started to offer light snacks to customers.

Colin explains: "We moved down (with his partner Aurelia) to Bexhill in 2018, on a whim really. We saw a flat that we really liked, and we just went for it and moved down. I had a shop in Tunbridge Wells, and it was quite successful.

"We looked around Bexhill and we just didn't see a shop that was exciting. We found a little unit on Wickham Avenue, and that's when we started the boutique, stocking a slightly alternative fashion to what was available in the area.

"After being there for 7 years, we felt like something fresh. We found this unit here on Wilton Road. It's a bit more buzzy here, so we decided to try it, and we're really happy. It's a nice place to sit and have a glass of wine or a coffee, and there are some great new shops and people around this area."

He says that it's all been an organic journey since opening in 2018, initially buying clothes that were "a bit too young for the demographic", but he's always moving with the current trends.

"I've adjusted the clothing to be a bit more reflective of Bexhill, St Leonards and Hastings kind of crowd. Lately, we're slipping back into younger and slightly edgier stuff, simply because the demographic is changing. So the clothes are constantly changing depending on my mood and what I feel is happening."

As for the snacks, some of the items on the menu include tinned sardines, a selection from around the world, served on authentic Italian crispbread. Also, tempura king prawns and Southern fried chicken burgers, the burger is served with iceberg lettuce and Chick-fil-A sauce - the sauce is imported from the USA. They offer wines, beers and coffee as well.

Not just a place that sells clothing, Susie's Hot Sauce is also stocked at the boutique, a unique small-batch chilli sauce made in Antigua. It's extremely hard to find, and Colin tells me that they are the only stockists in the world apart from the duty-free in Antigua.

"It's an amazing product. My partner Aurelia travels a lot with work, and she became friendly with a woman named Rosie who used to make the hot sauce. She'd been making it since 1960. Sadly, she fell ill and had to stop making it. Her Grandson, Orlando, has inherited the secret recipe. So he started making them again in small batches, and we were fortunate enough to secure the UK distribution. It's our top seller online."

Talking about the boutique, he added: "It's almost like songwriting, or gardening. It's like, you're constantly wanting that little tweak, that little change, and it keeps it exciting for me and my customers. I've been doing this for years now, and I still wake up every morning excited to get down to the shop and do what I need to do to keep it all fresh."

The shop is open Tuesday to Saturday 10-4pm, with later closing times on Fridays depending on customer demand.

