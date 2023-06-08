John Simcock, power-boat adventurer and Newhaven RNLI crewmember, is the founder of Sussex Boat Trips which takes people to places like Birling Gap and the Rampion Offshore Windfarm.

John can be found escorting family groups and budding adventurers off the coast of Sussex to enjoy amazing scenery and wildlife.

John said: “Back in Newhaven, a passion for boating and time spent volunteering at the local Royal National Lifeboat Institution steered me towards a new career out on the water. I decided to commission a bespoke boat – and Sussex Boat Trips was born. In June 2021, Illuminate was finally finished and launched from Newhaven Marina.

“What followed took me by surprise. As lockdown was slowly lifted, Illuminate gave friends and family the perfect opportunity to get together again and have some much-needed fun in the great outdoors. The feedback we received was tremendous and giving up the life my family and I had enjoyed in France to start this new adventure suddenly seemed so worthwhile and exciting. At the end of our first year, Visit England noticed, and we ended up winning the Beautiful South Tourism Awards 2021/22 New Tourism Business. We were bowled over!”

Corinne Day, programme director at Newhaven Enterprise Zone, said: “We have been so excited to see John’s business go from strength to strength. Newhaven has some beautiful coastal scenery and Sussex Boat Trips is giving visitors and local residents the chance to appreciate it from the sea.

“This is exactly the kind of marine business that we want to attract as we build on the town’s reputation as a marine hub which will help transform Newhaven into a major contributor to the Sussex economy by 2030.”

When asked why Newhaven seemed like the perfect location, John attributed it to several factors: The amazing infrastructure, with good road, rail and bus links. Investment from the Government and exciting plans for development in the future and the fact that there’s just so much to see in the area were also key factors.

John said: “The Sidings and the marine workshops at the old UTC building are bursting into life and will soon bring a much-needed boost to Newhaven. There are always improvements being made to the port and hopefully the new landing stages for the fishing fleet will start to take shape shortly.”

John added: “We’re so excited about the future for Sussex Boat Trips. The past two years have proven to us there’s a real desire for outdoor activities that several generations of the same family can enjoy together. We’re continually developing new trips, giving those wanting to return time and time again the opportunity to experience all that this amazing coastline has to offer.

“Our most popular trip is our one-hour adventure to see the Seven Sisters. However, a desire to venture further and visit the base of the Beachy Head Lighthouse has enabled us to offer a longer trip this year. It’s been so well received we’ve decided to run it every day throughout the summer months.”

