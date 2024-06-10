Meet the winners of the 1066 Business Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday, June 6, local business support organisation Let’s Do Business Group hosted the 1066 Business Awards to celebrate its 30th birthday and the success of businesses across Hastings and Rother.

Originating in Hastings 30 years ago, Let’s Do Business Group was established to help individuals and businesses achieve their dreams through high-quality expert advice from start-up support to established businesses looking to take their next step and grow.

Always a cheerleader for local success, it seemed only fitting for them to celebrate their birthday by bringing back the 1066 Business Awards to Hastings, after being on hiatus since 2016.

Chief Executive of Let's Do Business Group, Graham Marley, said: "The Let’s Do Business Group has won the National Enterprise Support Organisation of the year for two of the last three years, so we know it is nice to get a pat on the back and be recognised for what you do.

1066 Business Award Winners.

"We thought it would be good after a few very challenging years to celebrate the success of our local business community, and that is why we are here today."

Held at the stunning Bannatynes Hotel in Hastings, the afternoon included a two-course luncheon and the awards presentation as well as two keynote speakers – Rachel Watkyns of Tiny Box Company and Rich Moore of the Source BMX who have both seen substantial growth through their respective businesses over the years.

Spanning 8 categories, the awards celebrated excellence, growth, resilience, and impact within the local business community. The winners are:

Best New Business

2024 Best New Business Winner - Thai in Town.

Sponsored by Holland Harper LLP

Honouring an exceptional start-up business that has demonstrated unparalleled creativity, resilience, and impact in their early stages, the Best New Business category was awarded to:

Thai in Town, Hastings

“The quality of the Best New Business applicants was high, but Thai in Town stood out due to the owner’s innovation, the impact on the local community and the scale of success in such a short space of time.”

2024 Community Spirit Winner - Little Gate Farm.

— Roy Holland, Partner, Holland Harper LLP----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Community Spirit

Sponsored by Marshall-Tufflex

Honouring individuals and the organisations dedicated to making a positive impact on their communities, the Community Spirit category was awarded to

2024 Extra Mile Winner - Frankie's at the beach.

Little Gate Farm.

“We were hugely impressed by both the quantity and the quality of the entries into the Community Spirit Award. We finally decided on Little Gate as the winner due to the huge amount of opportunities they have given to local people with learning disabilities through their supported employment scheme. It’s a fantastic scheme and has been of great benefit to local employers as well.”

— Ronnie Ford, Marketing Services Manager, Marshall-Tufflex

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Extra Mile

Sponsored by Goldstar IT Consultancy

2024 Lone Ranger Winner, Mini Mouthfuls.

Celebrating an organisation that goes above and beyond, setting the gold standard for customer service and satisfaction, the Extra Mile category was awarded to

Frankies at the Beach.

“For a small business like Frankies, we could see the commitment to achieving the extra mile in customer service was engrained in the culture of Frankies which is why we felt they deserved the award.”

— Paul Goldsmith, Director, Goldstar IT Consultancy

Future Leader

Sponsored by AAK BD Foods

Highlighting emerging talents under 35 who demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities, the Future Leader category was awarded to

Tora Goodbrand from Freedom Works.

“It is clear Tora has shown leadership qualities in all aspects of her role - from taking responsibility in the refurbishment of the new Freedom Works space to creating a welcoming space for members and building community, Tora’s achievements are evident and the passion of those who work with her came through in the nomination. She is a great candidate for the Future Leader award and a well-deserved winner.”

— Amy Sheppard, Supply Chain Manager, AAK BD Foods

Growth Champion

Sponsored by Beaming

Celebrating a business that has exhibited outstanding growth in terms of revenue, market share, and overall impact on their respective industries, the Growth Champion category was awarded to

Kurt J Lesker.

Lone Ranger

Sponsored by Heringtons Solicitors

Recognising the tenacity and motivation of self-employed business owner that is the heart and soul of their business, striving for success whilst doing it alone, the Lone Ranger category was awarded to

Mini Mouthfuls

“Mini Mouthfuls award entry embodied what it is to be a Lone Ranger. Working tirelessly to set-up the business single-handedly and continuing to run the day-to-day dealings in both the high street shop and on-line, achieving admirable growth along the way. Juliet and her business are an inspiration to other entrepreneurs seeking to go it alone.”

— Andy Hiesley, Head of Property, Heringtons Solicitors

New Directions

Sponsored by Lightning Fibre

Recognising a business that has successfully navigated change through innovation and strategic adaptation, the New Directions category was awarded to:

Interface Precision Engineering.

“Lightning Fibre is delighted to support the 1066 Business Awards, and specifically the New Directions Award. Change takes courage. For a business to change direction, name, sector, or product offering is a risk clearly worth taking for the great businesses who entered this award this year. Interface Precision Engineering have made considerable investment in their business and business systems to enable them to expand their services into new, overseas markets, delivering growth and profit.”— Joe Brownell, Head of Business, Partnerships & Agreements, Lightning Fibre

People First

Sponsored by TE Connectivity

Celebrating employers who prioritise the wellbeing and professional growth of their workforce, the People First category was awarded to:

Bournes.

We also saw 4 businesses who were highly commended in their categories:

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm – Community Spirit

Medical Dressings – Extra Mile

Interface Precision Engineering – Growth Champion

Barnaby’s – New Directions