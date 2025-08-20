Meyer Clinic, Chichester announces appointment of new GP
Dr. Olivia has over nine years of experience in both General Practice and hospital medicine for routine and emergency care, has a passion for Aesthetic Medicine, and delivers high-quality, patient-centred care.
She is an expert in delivering preventative care services, offering comprehensive consultations, diagnosing, and managing acute and long-term conditions alongside simpler concerns, and believes that feeling good in your skin is just as important as physical health.
Meyer Clinic offers a wide range of services including specialist support and guidance for GLP-1 weight loss treatment patients, with personalised InBody Analysis to support weight loss without muscle loss.
Dr Annelize Meyer, Founder and Clinical Director at Meyer Clinic says: “We take the time to really listen to our patients and any concerns that they may have, giving guidance and support on health screens and treatment pathways. We have the necessary experience to deliver comprehensive diagnostics; we offer immediate treatment for many conditions and can arrange onward NHS or Private referrals for more complex issues.”