Meyer Clinic, Chichester announces appointment of new GP

Patients can now access face-to-face appointments or video consultations with Dr. Olivia Goncalves at Meyer Clinic, via the new online booking system which has been designed to provide accessible, flexible appointment scheduling, welcoming patients to choose to take control of their health, working seamlessly alongside NHS pathways.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr. Olivia has over nine years of experience in both General Practice and hospital medicine for routine and emergency care, has a passion for Aesthetic Medicine, and delivers high-quality, patient-centred care.

She is an expert in delivering preventative care services, offering comprehensive consultations, diagnosing, and managing acute and long-term conditions alongside simpler concerns, and believes that feeling good in your skin is just as important as physical health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meyer Clinic offers a wide range of services including specialist support and guidance for GLP-1 weight loss treatment patients, with personalised InBody Analysis to support weight loss without muscle loss.

Meyer Clinic reception

Dr Annelize Meyer, Founder and Clinical Director at Meyer Clinic says: “We take the time to really listen to our patients and any concerns that they may have, giving guidance and support on health screens and treatment pathways. We have the necessary experience to deliver comprehensive diagnostics; we offer immediate treatment for many conditions and can arrange onward NHS or Private referrals for more complex issues.”