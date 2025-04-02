Mid Sussex carers paint East Grinstead pink during awareness campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Grinstead was awash with pink as Guardian Angel Carers took to the town to spread awareness of our compassionate home care services.

Guardian Angel Carers Mid Sussex Branch, together with the National Office team, came together to engage with the local community, handing out flyers and leaflets to introduce our trusted and professional home care services.

The team were delighted to meet local residents, businesses, and community groups, sharing our mission of providing heartfelt home care that empowers individuals to remain independent in their own homes.

We made our presence known, bringing warmth and smiles to the streets of East Grinstead.

Balloon's at the ready

"It was wonderful to connect with so many people and spread the word about what we do," said Pip Bhurrut Business Owner of Guardian Angel Carers Mid Sussex. "We’re passionate about making a difference in people’s lives, and events like this allow us to reach those who may benefit from our support."

This vibrant community engagement is just one of the many ways Guardian Angel Carers continues to make a positive impact.

We look forward to supporting more individuals and their families with high-quality home care services tailored to their needs.

For more information about Guardian Angel Carers and our services, visit www.gacarers.co.uk or contact our Mid Sussex Branch today on 01444 689 000