Mid Sussex District supermarket opening times over the Easter weekend: a guide to what’s open and when

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 11:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Easter weekend is fast approaching and stores across Mid Sussex are announcing their opening times.

We have compiled details of the main supermarkets in the district that have announced their opening times.

Waitrose & Partners, Market Place, Haywards Heath: Good Friday 8am to 8pm, Saturday 7am to 9pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sainsbury's, Bannister Way, Haywards Heath: Good Friday 7am to 10pm, Saturday 7am to 10pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 8pm.

Mid Sussex District supermarket opening times over the Easter weekend. Photo: National WorldMid Sussex District supermarket opening times over the Easter weekend. Photo: National World
Mid Sussex District supermarket opening times over the Easter weekend. Photo: National World

Waitrose & Partners, Station Road, Burgess Hill: Good Friday 7.30am to 8pm, Saturday 7.30am to 8pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.

Tesco Superstore, Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill: Good Friday 6am to 10pm, Saturday 6am to 10pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.

Related topics:Haywards HeathBurgess HillWaitroseSainsbury's
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice