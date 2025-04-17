Mid Sussex District supermarket opening times over the Easter weekend: a guide to what’s open and when
We have compiled details of the main supermarkets in the district that have announced their opening times.
Waitrose & Partners, Market Place, Haywards Heath: Good Friday 8am to 8pm, Saturday 7am to 9pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.
Sainsbury's, Bannister Way, Haywards Heath: Good Friday 7am to 10pm, Saturday 7am to 10pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 8pm.
Waitrose & Partners, Station Road, Burgess Hill: Good Friday 7.30am to 8pm, Saturday 7.30am to 8pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.
Tesco Superstore, Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill: Good Friday 6am to 10pm, Saturday 6am to 10pm, Sunday closed, Easter Monday 8am to 6pm.