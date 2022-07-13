Mid Sussex MP brings forward virtual funding workshop for charities in district

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies is taking part in a virtual funding workshop with People’s Postcode Lottery this month.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 10:17 am

The live Zoom session is on Friday, July 22, at 10am and gives good causes in the district advice on how they can apply for key additional funds.

Ms Davies said: “We have some wonderful charities and organisations across our towns and villages.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

“Grassroots good causes provide additional services to people across my constituency, and I would love to see more organisations receive key funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.”

Mid Sussex Conservative MP Mims Davies

Read More

Read More
Haywards Heath scrap metal recycler saves sculpture thought to have stood in The...

More than £123,000 raised by People’s Postcode Lottery players has already made a difference to many good causes in Mid Sussex.

This year grassroots good causes can apply for up to £25,000 of funding from February up to and including October.

Malcolm Fleming, head of public affairs at People’s Postcode Lottery said: “We want to do all we can to help local charities and good causes successfully apply.”

To attend email [email protected]

People's Postcode LotteryZoom