The live Zoom session is on Friday, July 22, at 10am and gives good causes in the district advice on how they can apply for key additional funds.

Ms Davies said: “We have some wonderful charities and organisations across our towns and villages.

“Grassroots good causes provide additional services to people across my constituency, and I would love to see more organisations receive key funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.”

Mid Sussex Conservative MP Mims Davies

More than £123,000 raised by People’s Postcode Lottery players has already made a difference to many good causes in Mid Sussex.

This year grassroots good causes can apply for up to £25,000 of funding from February up to and including October.

Malcolm Fleming, head of public affairs at People’s Postcode Lottery said: “We want to do all we can to help local charities and good causes successfully apply.”