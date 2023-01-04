Edit Account-Sign Out
Midhurst business nominated for the Eat Game Awards 2023

The Eat Game Awards has narrowed down its national search to find the champions of British game, with a shortlist of over 70 individuals and businesses, across ten categories, to vote for, including a business in Midhurst.

By Sam Pole
4 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 11:11am
BASC’s Eat Game initiative is calling for the general public to vote for their favourite game meat business or person, with just one week left until it closes on January 10.

Among the shortlisted businesses in the Southeast are:

 Cliveden House – Best Restaurant Pub (Maidenhead, Berkshire)

 Leon Davies – Best Cook / Chef (Berkshire)

 Vava Venison – Best Small Retailer (Heathfield, East Sussex)

 Wild Venison and Game – Best Small Retailer (Bucks Way, Buckinghamshire)

 Chiltern Venison – Best Small Retailer (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire)

 Vicars Game – Best Butcher (Ashampstead, Berkshire)

 Stour Valley Game – Best Butcher (Chilham, Kent)

 Forest Biltong – Best Added Value (Forest Row, East Sussex)

 Mud Pies – Best Added Value (Midhurst, West Sussex)

 Game on foods - Best Added Value (Balcombe, West Sussex)

 Chelsea King – Best Influencer (Gravenhurst, Bedfordshire)

 Angela Carter – Best Influencer (Uckfield, East Sussex)

 The Salt Box – Best Educator (Nutfield, Surrey)

 The Abinger Hatch – Best Restaurant Pub (Abinger, Surrey)

Annette Woolcock, Head of Wild Food at BASC, said: “The Eat Game Awards champions the hard work that thousands of people across the UK put into their game-related businesses and rewards them for their achievements which may otherwise go unnoticed.

"With just one week to go until the voting closes, now is your chance to throw your support behind that local business or person who you think deserves to be accredited for their endeavors and earn a winning spot in one of the many categories we celebrate.

"The Awards, now in its fifth year, were set-up to reflect the ever-growing use of wild game and its benefits with ten different award categories awarded across a range of industries and sectors.

"Last year’s awards were a resounding success with over 250 different businesses nominated across England, Scotland, and Wales.

“The top three individuals or businesses with the most votes will then to through to the judging round to determine the final three places. "