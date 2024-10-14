Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midhurst Wedding Celebrant, Jess Masterton-Smith (Celebrate Ceremonies), wants a win at The Wedding Industry Awards 2025 and has been announced as a Regional Finalist in the hotly fought ‘Wedding Celebrant’ category with the aim of being recognised as the best in the Southeast of England.

Jess Masterton-Smith, wedding celebrant, says that being nominated for the award has made her year and wants to thank all her couples for voting for her. “I must have the best job in the world, one filled with so much love and happiness. I feel so honoured to work with such incredible couples helping them make their wedding day exactly how they want.”

The first step on the road to National glory will be a triumph at the Regional Awards event in November. Here, the companies that have received the best feedback from their clients and have caught the eye of the expert Judging Panel will be crowned Regional Winner in November before progressing to the National Finals in January 2025.

“Since 2011 The Wedding Industry Awards has been dedicated to recognising and rewarding excellence in the wedding industry and this year’s Regional Finalists are clearly at the top of their game,” says Damian Bailey, founder of The Wedding Industry Awards. “Our awards are unique as they are voted by recent wedding couples and it’s not the total number of votes that companies receive that leads to success. Instead, we focus on the quality of the feedback they get from eligible couples, amongst other things. Larger companies and talented individuals compete on a level playing field and the best wedding suppliers always rise to the top.”

It’s been a great year for Celebrate Ceremonies conducting weddings all around the South of England in the most beautiful of places. From redwood forests to ballrooms in stately homes, to stunning gardens either at wedding venues or at private homes, there is such a variety of places out there where couples can have their wedding ceremony and Jess is happy to travel to wherever that may be. Nine out of her ten weddings this year have been held outside, none of which were rained off, quite incredible, she must be a lucky charm! and she is hoping to end the year on a high.

Jess Masterton-Smith says that winning at the regional awards would mean the world to her and that her smiley face would become even smilier! She loves what she does and to be recognised for all the hard work she puts into her job would make it even greater.