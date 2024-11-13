Midhurst printers celebrates 50 years in business
It took its name from Kerrywood, the name they gave to their house in The Fairway, and Jane particularly wanted to give part-time work to mothers, like herself. KerryType expanded to do mailing and when the volume of business – much of it from London - took over two bedrooms and a double garage, Jane decided it was time to stop working from home! She moved it to Peachey House in Bepton Road and then to Chancton House in The Wharf.
They started to do photocopying – installing the first photocopier in Midhurst which could enlarge and reduce! Litho printing came next, originally in a portacabin beside the building! Both her sons, Darren and Jonathan Clarke, joined the business and the building was eventually extended three times.
Jonathan went on to become an IT engineer but Darren took over as Managing Director in 2001, ably assisted by his wife Donna and loyal members of staff. Two in particular, Sue Hogg and Martin Bosley, have clocked up many years with the company.
Darren says: “KerryType continues to evolve and embrace new technology and machinery, which has changed dramatically since 1974, to meet our customers’ ever-growing demands! Digital printing has now become a huge part of our services. Newsletters, leaflets, programmes, magazines, orders of service, greeting cards and large format plan and banner printing are all offered, but we are still happy to do word processing when required!
“We are lucky with the customers we have. They have been very loyal through the challenging times and seem pleased we are still here! Midhurst is a lovely place to work, full of great independent shops and cafés, many clubs and societies and a strong local community. We very much look forward to continuing to be of service to them in the future.”