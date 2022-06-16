Staff and guests at the independent financial advisers enjoyed a sumptuous tea with a celebratory cake.

Attendees included both old and new clients, as well as guest of honour Mims Davies, Mid Sussex MP and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Employment.

Deputy chairman of West Sussex Council Sujan Wickremaratchi and Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin were also at the event.

Mike Oliver Associates celebrated 21 years

Mike said: “Turning twenty-one is always a big deal, and this felt extra special.

“After the past few difficult years and during this difficult financial time, it’s important to celebrate the good times and to also look forward to the future, which is exactly what we’ll be doing for our clients, hopefully for another two decades or more.”

Mike cut the cake with Ms Davies before he spoke enthusiastically about his business achievements and commitment to local charities and initiatives.

These include a Brighton to Paris to Brighton bike ride, the Air Ambulance, dementia charities and Sussex hospices.

From left: Sujan Wickremaratchi, deputy chairman of West Sussex Council; the mayor's consort Margaret; Mike Oliver; and town mayor Howard Mundin

One of the highlights from the party was a visit from Norman Jones, who was Mike’s first-ever client in 2001. Norman travelled from Bristol to attend the anniversary event.

After 21 years, Mike Oliver Associates has been going from strength to strength.

They are specialists in lifetime mortgages and investment portfolios and the company will now plan the next phase of their future.

You can find out more about Mike Oliver Associates by calling 01444 449 222 or visiting www.moaifa.co.uk.