A South Street business is set to shake things up with a new pizza and milkshake restaurant preparing to open in the city.

Shake-A-Delic is branching out with a ‘shakes and pizza’ restaurant coming to Cathedral Courtyard, off South Street, in the coming weeks.

Building works could be seen taking place in the former H and S Coffee shop last month sparking rumours that a bar would be coming to the city. An alcohol license submitted in July was successful, Chichester District Council has said.

A post on the company’s Instagram page announced there are ‘big changes coming’ and the venue will be open until 10pm.

The new restaurant is set to open in coming weeks

