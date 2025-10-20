Mims Davies MP joins Clip n Climb Pease Pottage discussing business challenges
Mims was thrilled to visit the largest Clip N Climb in the UK with 33 unique challenges together with large soft play zone and speak with their local team.
Clip ‘n Climb is designed to be fun for everyone aged 4 and up. The difficulty of their challenges vary so there’s something for everyone to have a go at, from beginners to experts, and their staff will also be there to assist with those less confident and can even make it harder for those more experienced climbers.
Whether you're a school group, kids, adults, special needs or with your corporate group - Clip 'n Climb Crawley has healthy and fun activities for all and can be found in Crawley at 6 Forest Park Way, Pease Pottage, Crawley, RH11 9ZG.
Monday : 10:00am – 7:00pm
Tuesday : CLOSED (term time only)
Wednesday: CLOSED (term time only)
Thursday : CLOSED (term time only)
Friday : 10:00am – 7:00pm
Saturday : 9:00am – 7:00pm
Sunday : 9:00am – 7:00pm
Book your experience and get in touch with the team here:
Mims Davies MP said: "Wow!
"I had an incredible time at the fantastic Clip n Climb in Pease Pottage.
"It was great to seeing the role they play in supporting local jobs, driving economic growth and sustaining communities.
"We discussed the growing concern on recent tax and policy decisions on the hospitality sector and the impact of announcements in previous latest Budget by the Labour Government and the concerns for what’s next.
"We even had time for a quick climb which was a fantastic experience - whether you're a pro-climber or it's your first time - you will have a workout even if it's just from all the laughing!
"I was not at all elegant but enjoyed pushing myself as I’m certainly not one for heights!
"Do head there at half term or book for a corporate event – it’s fun for all on our doorstep."