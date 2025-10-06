Mims Davies MP speaks on Small Business Day Panel at CPC25 on Investing In Women

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages speaks on Small Business Day Panel at the Conservative Party Conference 2025 on Investing In Women

Mims Davies MP was thrilled to speak at the Conservative Party Conference as the Shadow Minister for Women on Small Business Day discussing Investing In Women

Mims is greatly looking forward to meeting even more local businesses in her constituency on Small Business Saturday this year on Saturday 6th December, 2025.

As the Shadow Minister for Women, Mims was honoured to be chosen to speak on the panel at Conference on investing in women and how the party can further support women in business and boost equality.

The Invest in Women Taskforce will help deliver systemic change and economic growth. IWT goals are to:

Make the UK the best place in the world to be a female entrepreneur.

Drive systemic change by increasing representation of Female Investors, and funding of Female Entrepreneurs, because we know Women back Women.

That the Taskforce is solutions-focused and a heralds a new era of public and private sector collaboration that will deliver capital from both worlds

Boost future economic growth, with a potential £250 billion boost to the UK economy if women started and scaled businesses at the same rate as men.

Launched in March 2024, the IWT aims to harness the potential £250bn boost to the UK economy by enabling women to start and scale businesses at the same rate as men.

The IWT starts from a position of significant under-representation, with fully female founded businesses receiving just 2% of new equity capital invested into UK-based companies. Additionally, there is a stark under-representation of female investors, with only 15% of Senior investor members being women.

Mims Davies MP said: "Small Business Day 2025 at #CPC25

"I was honoured to speak as the Shadow Minister for Women for #SmallBusinessDay on investing in our fantastic women.

"Pleased to be alongside a brilliant panel and introduced by our Party Chairman, Kevin Hollinrake MP, and supported by Barclays UK

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy in East Grinstead, Uckfield, the villages and beyond and the teams that work so hard for our local communities are crucial

"We must ensure equal opportunities for all for success.