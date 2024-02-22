Mindful Extracts launches functional fungi at Holland & Barrett stores nationwide

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Functional mushrooms have been used in traditional medicine throughout Asia for centuries and the rest of the world is finally catching on - the global market was valued at nearly 30 million USD in 2023. Market research indicates the mushroom supplement sector is growing at 10% CAGR and many are calling this rapid growth in the sector the ‘Shroom Boom’.

The Mindful Extracts range includes Organic Reishi, Organic Lion’s Mane, Organic Chaga and an Organic Mushroom Blend and is now available in-store at Holland & Barrett in Hove, nationwide and online at www.hollandandbarrett.com

Working with a leading mycologist, Mindful Extracts has formulated each product to be highly potent, dual extracting the mushrooms in hot water and alcohol to concentrate the beneficial compounds including beta-glucans and triterpenes. Mindful Extracts independently lab test their products for any pollutants and are certified organic.

Mindful Extracts Organic Reishi Capsules contain 400mg of Reishi, one of the most celebrated functional mushrooms in Chinese medical literature. Also known as the ‘mushroom of immortality’, it is believed to promote vitality, longevity and homeostasis (balance) in our system.

One of the key benefits of Mindful Extracts Organic Chaga Mushroom Capsules, is Chaga’s powerful antioxidant properties which may support the body's natural defence mechanisms and promote overall well-being. Chaga is packed full of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which can reduce inflammation, support a strong immune system, aid heart health and promote good digestion.

Mindful Extracts Organic Lion’s Mane Capsules are a natural nootropic and can help boost cognitive ability. Many people claim Lion’s Mane improves their focus and concentration, similar to a strong coffee but without the stimulating and jittery effects. It can also promote improvements in mood and general wellbeing, as well as feeling more in the present moment.

Research has shown that Lion’s Mane can increase Nerve Growth Factor (NGF), which is responsible for the maintenance and growth of neurons in the brain. Many neurological diseases such as Dementia, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease are linked to the degeneration of neurons over time, and it is thought that neurotrophic factors like NGF may play a role in preventing these conditions.

The Mindful Extracts Organic Mushroom Blend includes Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Chaga and Shiitake. Each medicinal mushroom brings a huge range of benefits to balance your body and mind: Lion’s Mane, the super mushroom reported to boost memory and support cognitive function. Reishi promotes vitality and longevity with its immune system boosting properties and indications that it can reduce inflammation. Chaga, packed full of antioxidants, is said to reduce inflammation, support a strong immune system and promote good digestion. Shiitake, full of fibre, vitamins and minerals, contains polysaccharides and terpenoids, which have immune-boosting and cholesterol-lowering effects.