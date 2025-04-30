Lee Sharp outside Miss Arcade

An esteemed retro clothes store in Eastbourne has opened a sister shop.

Miss Arcade opened in South Street on April 19 and has received a ‘fantastic’ response from customers.

The clothes shop is located just yards from legendary sister store Arcade and is stocked full of hand-picked, retro clothing for women.

Owner Lee Sharp describes the new shop as ‘Arcade in a dress’.

Inside the shop

“It’s got the whole DNA of Arcade but for ladies,” he said.

Miss Arcade stocks ‘heritage’ brands including Fred Perry, FILA and Sergio Tacchini. It’s also ‘one of only four stockists in the country’ of the Fred Perry x Amy Winehouse range, according to Lee.

Opening a ladies’ clothes shop has been ‘a dream over the last 18 years’ for Lee.

"I just had to get it right,” he said.

Inside the shop

"So many people come here with their other halves and say ‘I wish you did ladies’ [clothes]’. We didn’t want to just nick a bit of the mens’ display and have a little corner for it. It had to be in conjunction with the other shop.

"This shop came up and it’s beautiful. It has original flooring and high ceilings, it’s really cool.”

Despite only opening a fortnight ago, Miss Arcade is ‘doing really well so far’, according to Lee.

"People have responded really well to it,” he said.

Inside the shop

"The online shop has been fantastic too.

“People are really grateful. They’re all saying ‘we’ve waited really long for this’.”

For more information about Miss Arcade, and to shop online, visit: www.arcademensclothing.co.uk/

Miss Arcade is located at 40 South Street.