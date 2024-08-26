MLC Funerals celebrates first anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean launched a funeral directors in tribute to his late parents and uncle in Little Common.

Following the passing of his parents Reg and Maureen McLean and his uncle (Pride of Britain Award recipient) Colin McLean, Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean set up a funeral directors in tribute to their memory.

Brett who is an independent funeral celebrant who works with funeral directors around East Sussex, Kent, Essex and London said: "I wanted to create something that would offer support, a quality service and help people when they are experiencing one of the most traumatic experiences in their life, the loss of a loved one."

MLC Funerals Ltd celebrated its first anniversary on August 24 and to commemorate the anniversary a small gathering of local dignitaries and customers attended a special reception to mark the occasion.

MLC Funerals celebrating its 1st Anniversary.

The reception was held at MLC's premises in Cooden Sea Road in Little Common in Bexhill on sea and was attended by The Past Mayor of Bexhill Cllr Lynn Brailsford who officially cut the ribbon last year to officially mark the opening of the business.

Brett said: "It is the support of a great team headed by my senior funeral director Paul Webb, the support from customers who entrust their loved ones in our care and the general welcome by the community that has helped make MLC Funerals the success it has become."

MLC's ethos is to add value to the community and support the families and friends who have lost a loved one.

The business is one of very few independent funeral businesses operating in the area.

Brett added: "We are a caring, compassionate and considerate funeral directors who value death as we value life."