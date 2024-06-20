Monthly professional networking evening at Hurstwood View care home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Professionals from various care organisations within the community came together to meet and network over drinks and canapes provided by the home.
Guests were given a tour of the home by the Manager, Kirsty Heaver to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.
Kirsty Heaver, General Manager at Hurstwood View says: “We are keen to part of the community and our Professional evening allows individuals from the care industry, local businesses and organisations to meet and connect with one another.
"It’s a great chance to share experiences, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.