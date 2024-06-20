Monthly professional networking evening at Hurstwood View care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hurstwood View Care Home in Five Ashdown invited local professionals to their first monthly Networking Meeting.

Professionals from various care organisations within the community came together to meet and network over drinks and canapes provided by the home.

Guests were given a tour of the home by the Manager, Kirsty Heaver to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

Kirsty Heaver, General Manager at Hurstwood View says: “We are keen to part of the community and our Professional evening allows individuals from the care industry, local businesses and organisations to meet and connect with one another.