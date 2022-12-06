Horsham District Council’s ‘Buy Local, Gift Happy’ campaign is going from strength to strength this year, adding even more festive events to the District’s Christmas calendar spreading festive cheer in support of local businesses.

Commenting on the range of events, Cllr Jonathan Chowen, Leader of Horsham District Council and Cabinet Member for the Local Economy said: “There is still time to ‘Buy Local, Gift Happy’ to support our wonderful local businesses and a circular economy this Christmas. With a fantastic range of festive activities for all ages and lots of opportunities to purchase gifts locally as we approach the Christmas holidays, please do get involved and explore what is on offer across the District.”

Just some of the additional events include:

Christmas Story Trails – Billingshurst, Henfield, Horsham, Steyning and Storrington high streets

Take part in Christmas trails

Launching in Billingshurst (from 5 December), Henfield (from 12 December), Horsham (from 17 December), Steyning (from 21 November) and Storrington (from 1 December) high streets.

Following the success of the Halloween-themed trails in October, High Street Safari and local community partners are back with free, festive-themed trails for children which can be completed on a smartphone. A set of 10 Christmas presents have gone missing and the trail’s team of heroes, The Luminauts, are asking young recruits to track down the presents, answer riddles and release the Christmas imps from inside. Players decide what happens at each step of the story and there is no need to register or download an app. These interactive digital story trails are a great opportunity to explore local high streets and pick up some Christmas gifts.

Find out more: https://highstreetsafari.com/losttoys

Pulborough Late Night Shopping Event – Lower Street, Pulborough

Christmas crafts on offer

Thursday December 15, 5pm – 8.30pm

Pulborough Community Partnership is holding a Late Night Shopping event in Pulborough. Spread some festive cheer by singing along to some Christmas carols. If you are looking for that perfect present for Christmas, there will be plenty of opportunity to ‘Buy Local, Gift Happy’ from local shops and stallholders who will be open late. Local business, The Little Bean Café, will also be serving some delicious treats and drinks for you to enjoy.

Find out more: www.facebook.com/events/1121959198496528

Billingshurst Artisan Market Christmas Market - The Six Bells Car Park, Billingshurst

Sunday December 18, 9.30am – 1.30pm

The Great Little Farmers Market are bringing you a special festive version of their new monthly artisan market in Billingshurst this Christmas. Visit the December market to explore some of the best local food and produce and support a range of local stall holders who are passionate about their products. Expect local gifts, cakes, doughnuts, crafts, gin and more.

Find out more: https://tglfm.co.uk/billingshurst/

Horsham District Mystery Trails - Billingshurst, Henfield, Horsham, Pulborough, Southwater, Steyning and Storrington

Available now until March 2023

HDC has been working with Whistlestop Arts on seven different trails for you to choose from and enjoy. The popular Mystery Trails are a fantastic free activity for friends and families of all ages. These fun, immersive outdoor ‘escape rooms’ are a great opportunity to visit our wonderful local towns and purchase some festive gifts whilst you are there. There is still time to complete them and would be the perfect activity for the Christmas holidays. Pick up a trail map from your local library to get started.