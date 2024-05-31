Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the success of the first round of funding in April, Horsham District Council’s new Green LEAP Small Business Grant Scheme opens for a second round from June 3.

Green LEAP invites start-ups and small business to apply for up to £5,000 to fund towards a broad range of climate-friendly projects. Grants of up to £2,000 may be considered for other projects, subject to funding.

Successful applicants so far have sought to deliver some exciting projects including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Installing a rainwater harvesting system, to support sustainable water management

Transitioning to compostable packaging, alongside launching a campaign to educate their customers on composting practices

Establishing a customer return, refill, and reuse programme for their glass packaging

Switching to LED lighting, reducing energy usage and their energy bills.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of the first round of funding in April, Horsham District Council’s new Green LEAP Small Business Grant Scheme opens for a second round from June 3. Picture contributed

More details on how to apply can be found on the Council’s website: www.horsham.gov.uk/leap.

To be eligible to apply, your business must be in Horsham District, be registered with Companies House or HMRC and have less than 20 full-time employees. You will also need to be able to meet the 25% match funding requirement and provide a business plan.

Applicants will be asked to demonstrate in their business plan how their Green LEAP project is connected to achieving their climate ambitions.

A short guidance video is available to help businesses prepare their business plan and help them apply for a grant with confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham District Cabinet Member Councillor Ruth Fletcher said: “The LEAP grant scheme has enabled some amazing projects over the years and is well-regarded by our local business community.

“This new round of green LEAP funding is another great opportunity for some of our start-ups and small enterprises to future-proof their business and achieve their climate change objectives.

“We look forward to seeing what the new Green LEAP grants will enable our local businesses to achieve, whether they are at the beginning of their journey to become more sustainable or taking their next steps to build on what they have already delivered.”

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Nature Recovery Cllr Colette Blackburn added: “There are some great projects coming through Green LEAP and I am pleased that many of our local businesses are thinking about the important role they play in helping Horsham District collectively transition to a sustainable, net zero, and resilient economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to seeing even more projects come to fruition through this second round of funding.”

To support businesses in taking their next steps to become more environmentally sustainable, potential grant applicants can join the Horsham Business Climate Hub, for free, to access a range of resources and opportunities for networking.

Those seeking local suppliers for their climate-friendly project, can also search the Kinder Business Directory which the Council has developed in collaboration with Kinder Living CIC.

The second round of Green LEAP funding opens to applications on June 3, 2024 and will close on July 1, 2024, or earlier if funding is spent. Businesses will be notified regarding the outcome of their application within six weeks of submission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more about Green LEAP and how to apply on the Council’s website: www.horsham.gov.uk/leap.

Access more information about the Horsham Business Climate Hub here: www.horsham.gov.uk/netzerobusiness.

Explore the Kinder Business Directory here: https://kinderliving.co.uk/kinder-business-directory/.

Green LEAP has received £130,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.