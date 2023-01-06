Polegate could be welcoming a development of 108 homes if plans are given the green light.

Back in June 2022 outline planning application was approved (reference: WD/2021/3105/MFA) for 108 dwellings to be built in Little Shepham on a 14-acre site. This was just an outline planning application with all matters reserved, meaning future applications have to be granted on the finer details of the development.

In August 2022 an application (reference: WD/2022/0465/CD) was submitted that proposed 100 per cent of the dwellings would be ‘affordable’ - 65 being shared ownership and 43 as affordable rented units. However, this was refused. The decision notice from Wealden District Council said: “The provision of 100 per cent affordable housing development is unacceptable in planning terms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Orbit Homes Ltd has submitted an application dealing with all matters reserved other than means of access such as appearance and layout. Access is from the junction of Levett Road and Shepham Lane. The plans have gone through changes to get to this point and now documents say it is ‘a positive development which will provide much needed new housing in Polegate and will be an asset for the local community’.

More plans in for 108 homes to be built in Polegate (photo from WDC)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site would have 30 apartments and 78 houses ranging from one-bed to four-bed - 35 per cent would be affordable homes. There would be 185 allocated parking spaces, 36 visitor spaces, gardens for the homes and communal gardens for the flats.

On the subject of trees, the plans say: “The proposal aims to retain the majority of the existing trees, except where a small break in the tree line will be necessary to gain vehicular access between the upper and lower parts of the site. It will be a carefully considered, well designed, integrated development providing a positive contribution to the local townscape whilst satisfying the need for additional residential accommodation in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposals have been carefully considered to provide a new neighbourhood with a sense of place that reflects and enhances its sylvan setting. The proposal is to provide 108 new homes, together with parking and amenity areas, set amongst new landscaped open spaces which will benefit the wider community.”