More plans revealed for Hailsham fish farm

Plans submitted to Wealden District Council propose for changes to Furnace Brook Trout Farm in Trolliloes Lane.

As well as this, plans say a toilet/reception block and two office buildings would be built.

Currently the site is a ‘well-established coarse fishery and fish farm’ and ‘hub for sustainable rural micro enterprises’, plans say.

Plans for Hailsham fish farm (photo from Google Maps)

It is hoped the main barn area will eventually be used regularly for arts and community events.

In 2018 the change took place and the barn has been used for educational purposes ever since, but it is hoped this can progress to school visits and larger entertainment events.

Plans say the office buildings proposed are ‘ultra-low CO2 buildings’ which would be built 0.7m off the ground to prevent flooding. The barn would be raised off the ground too for this reason.

The offices would be used as workshop spaces for visits, work space for staff members and volunteers, and a shared resource space.

If approved, five new full-time employees would be needed, doubling the total number of employees.

The plans say: “At the heart of the planning system is sustainable development.

“The proposals embody the three objectives of sustainable development, in that they will contribute towards the rural economy, improve health and well being as well as the environment; they are an important part of the work being undertaken at Furnace Brook.”