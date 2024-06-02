More than 50 new homes coming to East Sussex village: work begins on Charles Church development
and live on Freeview channel 276
Persimmon Homes South East announced on Thursday, May 31, that the first spade has officially gone into the ground.
They said the housebuilder will construct 53 new homes on land off Round House Road with 21 homes being made available to those in need of housing through a local housing partner. Persimmon Homes said these will be offered ‘on a shared ownership basis or for below market value rent’.
A Persimmon Homes spokesperson said: "Archaeologists have been on site over recent weeks carrying out excavations before clearing the way for Charles Church, part of Persimmon Homes South East, to start work. Martin Crick, managing director for Persimmon Homes South East, ceremoniously cut the first turf as groundworkers prepared to move on to the site and mark out the first plots.”
Persimmon Homes said the new homes and are expected to be ready later this year and the first families should be able to move in by Christmas.
Martin said: “We are delighted to be starting work here at Ringmer and bringing additional much-needed housing to the market. We will be delivering high-quality homes that meet local demand, including shared ownership homes.”
A company spokesperson said: “Persimmon Homes is committed to creating a positive legacy in the communities in which it is building. As well as contributions to local services through the Section 106 agreement, Persimmon also runs the Community Champions scheme to provide cash grants to schools, organisations and charities.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.