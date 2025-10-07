'More than just a shop' - Popular Scandinavian retailer plans to open new store in Crawley

Danish lifestyle brand Søstrene Grene has announced plans to open a new store in Crawley’s County Mall

Danish lifestyle brand Søstrene Grene has announced plans to open a new store in Crawley’s County Mall, continuing its UK expansion.

Known for its Scandinavian design, affordable homewares and distinctive sense of ‘hygge’, the brand will soon bring its much-loved shopping experience to Crawley.

Shoppers will be able to browse Søstrene Grene’s carefully curated collection, featuring everything from home décor and kitchen essentials to craft materials, stationery and seasonal pieces. Each visit reveals new arrivals and creative ideas, making it easy to bring Scandinavian design and everyday practicality into the home.

Located in Crawley’s County Mall, the new Søstrene Grene store offers a welcoming retreat from the bustle of everyday life. Soft lighting, classical music and the brand’s signature labyrinth-style layout create an atmosphere that encourages shoppers to slow down and discover at their own pace. Every detail is designed to reflect the Danish concept of ‘hygge’, blending comfort, style and a sense of ease throughout the store.

Mikkel Grene, CEO and Co-owner of Søstrene Grene, comments: "We are delighted to open our new store in Crawley and continue growing in the UK. Each store is designed to be more than just a shop. It is a place where people can pause, explore and find inspiration in everyday life. Bringing a sense of ‘hygge’ to Crawley means creating a welcoming space to explore, find inspiration and enjoy moments of calm.”

With more than 350 stores across 17 markets, the global presence continues to grow alongside ambitious UK expansion plans, including opening 100 new stores by 2027.

UK Partners, Norma Jacob and Richard Power, run Søstrene Grene stores across Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and the South of England.

Norma Jacob comments: "Crawley is a town full of energy and character and we’re excited to introduce Søstrene Grene to the local community. From homewares and crafts to seasonal décor, every visit offers something new to spark creativity. We hope this store becomes a space where people can slow down, enjoy the experience and purchase pieces that make everyday life a little more special."

Richard Power adds: "The opening in Crawley marks another important step in our UK journey. We’ve seen such a positive response to Søstrene Grene across the South of England and we’re looking forward to bringing the brand’s unique shopping experience to even more people. County Mall feels like the perfect setting and we’re excited to see how shoppers here make Søstrene Grene part of their everyday lives."

The official launch date of Søstrene Grene at Crawley’s County Mall will be announced very soon.

To find out more about Søstrene Grene visit: https://sostrenegrene.com or follow them on Instagram: @sostrenegrene.