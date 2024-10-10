Morrisons baker makes wheatsheaf loaves for families in Rustington and Ferring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morrisons in Littlehampton has continued its Harvest tradition of making special wheatsheaf loaves for families in the area.

The store's baker, Phil, has prepared two Harvest wheatsheaf loaves this year.

One was presented to St Peter and St Paul Church in Rustington for their Harvest Service on Sunday, October 13. The other will go to Ferring Parish Church.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, said: "We have made these for a number of years now and Grace and Charlie from the Pantry at St Peter and St Paul Church were so happy when they collected the wheatsheaf."

Alison Whitburn with Grace and Charlie Sims from The Pantry, Kim from Morrisons' cake shop and Matt from the bakery

All donations to the Rustington church will go to the Pantry. The service on Sunday at 10am will be a joyful occasion to give thanks for all the food provisions. Dried food donations are invited on the day.