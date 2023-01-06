Morrisons customers in Littlehampton raise hundreds of pounds for school foodbank

Customers at Morrisons in Littlehampton have raised hundreds of pounds for local schoolchildren and their families.

People were invited to pick a bauble from the Local Community Giving Tree in store in the run-up to Christmas and pay £1, £2 or £5 towards the appeal. All donations were donated to White Meadows Primary Academy in Littlehampton for its foodbank.

Organiser Alison Whitburn, the store's community champion, said: "Our Giving Tree this year has raised an amazing £646 for White Meadows Primary Academy food bank. Thank you to everyone who bought a bauble – it will help a lot of local families."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school will be presented with a gift card, which can be used at Morrisons to purchase items for the foodbank. Alison explained: "The money will help the families that need certain items. We are grateful to our customers for supporting this."

Alison Whitburn with White Meadows pupils, announcing the total raised from the Local Community Giving Tree

Advertisement Hide Ad