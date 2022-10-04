Morrisons launches huge toy sale offering up to 50 per cent off to help customers spread the cost this Christmas

Customers can bag themselves up to 50 per cent off must-have toys this year, including L.O.L Dolls, Peppa Pig, Super Mario Kart and Hotwheels. The toy sale is available now in 423 stores while stocks last.

Morrisons is offering Peppa Pig’s Wooden Playhouse for £52.50, 50 per cent off the RRP, which is bound to be the perfect gift for her fans. The wooden house comes with Peppa and George wooden figures and each room is kitted out with fun features, furniture and accessories for kids to enjoy a special treat this Christmas.

For little beauty fanatics and young fashionistas, customers can get Shimmer ‘n Sparkle InstaGlam On The Glo Makeup Trolley for just £47.50 down from £95.00 RRP or Rainbow High Fashion Studio for 50 per cent off at £30.00.

Morrisons has launched a mega toy sale, to help customers get their hands on much-wanted gifts for kids and spread the cost this Christmas. Picture by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can also bag a bargain on what experts predict to be the top selling brands this year including a Barbie Pet Supply Store or Radio Control Car (both £26.50, saving over a third) or Play-Doh Colourful Cafe Playset (£33, also saving over a third).

With only three months to go until the big day, Morrisons hopes this huge sale will help customers spread the cost of purchasing Christmas gifts this year.

David Catton, toys buyer at Morrisons, said: “We know that customers are under real financial pressure at the moment and want to help them when it comes to their Christmas shopping.

“We’re reducing the price of our toys now to help customers spread the cost of the festive season and tick off some important jobs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad