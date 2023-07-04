Fundraising in store has been backed by charity events, including a team of 16 colleagues teaming up for the Arundel Castle Abseil in March.
Alison Whitburn, community champion at the Littlehampton store, and four colleagues visited the hospice in Poling on Friday to present a cheque for the £9,250 raised through the abseil.
Alison said: "The colleagues that visited Chestnut Tree House were absolutely amazed with the grounds that have been refurbished, with beautiful play areas suitable for wheelchair access, and the level of care that children and their families get.
"We have raised nearly £20,000 since February 2022 for Together for Short Lives and all of that money then goes to Chestnut Tree House."