​​Colleagues at Morrisons in Littlehampton have raised nearly £20,000 for charity partner Together for Short Lives in just over a year – and all the money will be going to Chestnut Tree House, the Sussex children's hospice.

Colleagues from Morrisons in Littlehampton present a cheque for the £9,250 to Chestnut Tree House. Picture: Morrisons

Fundraising in store has been backed by charity events, including a team of 16 colleagues teaming up for the Arundel Castle Abseil in March.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at the Littlehampton store, and four colleagues visited the hospice in Poling on Friday to present a cheque for the £9,250 raised through the abseil.

Alison said: "The colleagues that visited Chestnut Tree House were absolutely amazed with the grounds that have been refurbished, with beautiful play areas suitable for wheelchair access, and the level of care that children and their families get.