NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Morrisons Littlehampton colleagues present £9,250 to Chestnut Tree House after Arundel Castle Abseil

​​Colleagues at Morrisons in Littlehampton have raised nearly £20,000 for charity partner Together for Short Lives in just over a year – and all the money will be going to Chestnut Tree House, the Sussex children's hospice.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST
Colleagues from Morrisons in Littlehampton present a cheque for the £9,250 to Chestnut Tree House. Picture: MorrisonsColleagues from Morrisons in Littlehampton present a cheque for the £9,250 to Chestnut Tree House. Picture: Morrisons
Colleagues from Morrisons in Littlehampton present a cheque for the £9,250 to Chestnut Tree House. Picture: Morrisons

Fundraising in store has been backed by charity events, including a team of 16 colleagues teaming up for the Arundel Castle Abseil in March.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at the Littlehampton store, and four colleagues visited the hospice in Poling on Friday to present a cheque for the £9,250 raised through the abseil.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alison said: "The colleagues that visited Chestnut Tree House were absolutely amazed with the grounds that have been refurbished, with beautiful play areas suitable for wheelchair access, and the level of care that children and their families get.

"We have raised nearly £20,000 since February 2022 for Together for Short Lives and all of that money then goes to Chestnut Tree House."

Related topics:MorrisonsSussex