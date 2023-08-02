​​Morrisons Littlehampton is helping to prevent holiday hunger this summer by donating food and working with a nearby school.

The store's community champion, Alison Whitburn, is working closely with White Meadows Primary Academy in Wick over the coming weeks.

The aim is to help provide the food they need the most to help support families and children to prevent holiday hunger this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison said: "I have donated food for the Summer School clubs. This will support their holiday club and promote healthy eating, while the children can cook at school a range of food, pizza, scones and pasta. Fruit and healthy snacks were also donated."

Morrisons Littlehampton store manager Shaun Schofield, community champion Alison Whitburn and ops manager Kirk Jenson. Picture: Morrisons / Submitted

Morrisons Littlehampton announced today that it will continue to support its local community by joining the national effort to help prevent holiday hunger this summer.

The 499 stores and 26 manufacturing and logistic sites across the country will support school holiday activity programmes arranged by local schools, community groups and HAF (the Holiday Activities and Food Programme) by donating £100,000 of food across the UK this summer.

In addition, Morrisons cafés across the UK, including at the Littlehampton store, have joined forces with Warburtons to give away two free crumpets when customers ‘Ask for Ellen’ each day until August 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help those in need, Morrisons already gives surplus food to local causes such as food banks and community groups through its unsold food programme.