Morrisons Littlehampton: Littlehampton firefighters ready to clean up mucky motors at annual car wash

The crew will be ready and waiting with buckets and sponges to wash cars for a donation of £5.

Money is being raised for The Fire Fighters Charity and Together For Short Lives, the store's chosen charity, with the money going to Chestnut Tree House children's hospice.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s charity car wash will be taking place on Saturday, August 13, from 10am to 2pm at Morrisons.

Littlehampton firefighters are returning to Morrisons in Littlehampton for their annual car wash in August. Picture: Derek Martin DM1951786a

Also in the news: Angmering NCS students puts focus on mental health and create a lasting legacy

At last year’s event, the crew from Littlehampton Fire Station raised £525 for The Fire Fighters Charity and Young Lives vs Cancer.