Morrisons Littlehampton: Littlehampton firefighters ready to clean up mucky motors at annual car wash

Firefighters will be returning to Morrisons in Littlehampton for their annual car wash in August.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 25th July 2022, 4:46 pm
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 4:46 pm

The crew will be ready and waiting with buckets and sponges to wash cars for a donation of £5.

Money is being raised for The Fire Fighters Charity and Together For Short Lives, the store's chosen charity, with the money going to Chestnut Tree House children's hospice.

This year’s charity car wash will be taking place on Saturday, August 13, from 10am to 2pm at Morrisons.

Littlehampton firefighters are returning to Morrisons in Littlehampton for their annual car wash in August. Picture: Derek Martin DM1951786a

At last year’s event, the crew from Littlehampton Fire Station raised £525 for The Fire Fighters Charity and Young Lives vs Cancer.

The firefighters cleaned up scores of mucky motors and made them sparkling – and customers were more than happy to pay over the odds for the pleasure.

