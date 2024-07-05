Mortgage Advice Bureau Crawley scoops prestigious industry award
Part of Mortgage Advice Bureau, the firm took home the Best Mortgage Broker (fewer than 8 advisers) award under their company name, Imogen Finance LLP.
The award recognised their ability to improve advice, navigate market change, and deliver outstanding customer service over the last 12 months.
The 2024 Mortgage Strategy Awards took place on 22nd May 2024 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London.
Widely recognised as the Oscars of the mortgage industry, the awards celebrate the hard work and success of firms and individuals in the market.
Business owner, Kate Fuller, who collected the award on behalf of the company, said: “We had the best time at the Mortgage Strategy Awards!
"We’re still in shock that we won in our category, and we are so proud of our whole team.
"Winning a Mortgage Strategy Award is such a massive achievement.
"Voted for by industry peers, it means so much, and sharing the moment with my sister and business partner, Anna Smith, makes it all the more special.”
