Mortgage broker Sonya Matharu launches new firm: The Mortgage Atelier.

The Mortgage Atelier, founded and led by award-winning broker Sonya Matharu, has officially opened for business. With a focus on personalised service, the firm will deliver tailored solutions for clients at every stage of property ownership, from first-time home buyers to property investors.

Based in West Sussex but operating nationwide, The Mortgage Atelier was created after Sonya spent years witnessing many homebuyers and homeowners feeling overwhelmed by the mortgage process.

Recognising that this often stemmed from a lack of knowledge, support and guidance on where to find this information, Sonya was driven by a passion for change. The Mortgage Atelier prioritises listening, education, and empowerment, with a name that reflects the firm’s commitment to crafting tailored solutions for every client—much like an artisan creating a masterpiece.

Sonya, who previously worked within The Mortgage Mum as their Senior Mortgage Broker, has been recognised regularly for her outstanding contributions to the industry, winning Mortgage Introducer’s Broker of the Year in 2021 and the First-Time Buyer Broker award with Mortgage Solutions in 2024.

She has also made her mark with contributions to Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum (DIFF) and appearances on BBC Radio 4, and Sky News, and has been featured in The Sun and numerous industry publications, including Mortgage Introducer, Mortgage Solutions, and Mortgage Strategy. Her reputation for approachable, honest, and expert guidance has been built over years of providing clients with clear, jargon-free advice, and with The Mortgage Atelier, she brings that fresh, empathetic perspective to her team, providing leadership and mortgage advice that focuses on the individual needs of each client.

When asked about the launch of her new business, Sonya said: "The mortgage process can be daunting for so many people. The industry is filled with complex terminology and uncertainty, and it’s easy for clients to feel lost in it all. This sparked my desire to do more—to help people on a larger scale. At The Mortgage Atelier, we’re not just here to find mortgage solutions. We’re committed to making the process as transparent and stress-free as possible for our clients. My team focuses on innovation, exceptional service, integrity, and putting the client first, to make the mortgage experience personal and manageable for everyone, no matter their financial background.”

Matharu continues: “The aim is to create lasting relationships. We’re here to listen, to educate, and to empower—because we want our clients to feel confident, supported, and in control of their mortgage journey—no matter whether it’s their first, third or tenth time experiencing it”