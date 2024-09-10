Move to Brighton inspires new business

A former City banker who moved to Brighton to achieve a better life for his family has launched the Sussex franchise of drainage and sewage pump specialists, Metro Rod.

Investment banker, Richard Kempson moved to Burgess Hill in 2020 with his wife and five children looking for more space as he stepped away from London life.

Having recently researched a number of business opportunities, Richard settled on a franchise with national brand, Metro Rod. Picking up the story, Richard said, “I am a data and numbers person. My research showed that there is over 34,000 kms of drains in Sussex; that’s a lot of pipework to keep in good order.

“The area also has many care homes and schools – these are the sorts of businesses alongside a large tourist and entertainment industry that require an expert, prompt and reliable service and I know that with the Metro Rod’s expertise that’s exactly what I can deliver.”

The new service, which is available to residential properties too, will operate across Sussex including, from Eastbourne to Littlehampton along the coast and going inland from Brighton in the south to Billinghurst in the North.

Richard currently has a team of two engineers and is looking to recruit an additional six experts in the coming year.

He is also keen on developing talent and will be looking to take on apprentices through the Metro Rod Drainage Inspection, Maintenance and Repair apprenticeship programme.

Commenting on this Richard said, “There is more to drainage than unblocking drains and we use a lot of specialist technical equipment on a daily basis.

“We provide CCTV drain surveys, drain repairs and pipe lining as well as drain mapping, drain repair and installation. Offering a full pump service from installation to repairs and pre-planned maintenance is also a key growth area. We have already sent engineers on training courses to upgrade their skills in this regard.

“Metro Rod’s fleet of tankers is also available to use for flood water removal, de-silting road gullies, and septic tank emptying to name but a few services.”

Speaking about his new life in the area, Richard said, “We are loving our new life and already feel very settled. We are passionate and accomplished sailors so are enjoying being so close to the sea. The area certainly has a lot to offer. It’s just a great place to raise a family.”