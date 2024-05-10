Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Maria Caulfield, Member of Parliament for Lewes, last week attended the launch of Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s new site in Newhaven.

The company has rapidly expanded in recent years and the new site in Newhaven will enable them to serve more customers between Brighton and Eastbourne.

The Lewes MP met with the team who will be leading and working at the new site, located on Norton Road Business Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of their key services is the Enterprise Car Club which gets access to a choice of new cars and vans parked locally, available 24/7.

Maria Caulfield MP attends launch of Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Newhaven