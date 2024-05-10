MP attends launch of new Enterprise Rent-A-Car outlet in Newhaven

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 10th May 2024, 15:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Maria Caulfield, Member of Parliament for Lewes, last week attended the launch of Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s new site in Newhaven.

The company has rapidly expanded in recent years and the new site in Newhaven will enable them to serve more customers between Brighton and Eastbourne.

The Lewes MP met with the team who will be leading and working at the new site, located on Norton Road Business Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of their key services is the Enterprise Car Club which gets access to a choice of new cars and vans parked locally, available 24/7.

Maria Caulfield MP attends launch of Enterprise Rent-A-Car in NewhavenMaria Caulfield MP attends launch of Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Newhaven
Maria Caulfield MP attends launch of Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Newhaven

Maria Caulfield MP said: “I was very pleased to meet with the new team at Enterprise in Newhaven, it is brilliant that new businesses are opening in the town and it is the testament to the regeneration efforts in the town. I know that they will be an important part of the local economy and they are keen to support the area as much as they can.”

Related topics:Member of ParliamentLewesEastbourneBrighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.