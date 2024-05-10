MP attends launch of new Enterprise Rent-A-Car outlet in Newhaven
The company has rapidly expanded in recent years and the new site in Newhaven will enable them to serve more customers between Brighton and Eastbourne.
The Lewes MP met with the team who will be leading and working at the new site, located on Norton Road Business Park.
One of their key services is the Enterprise Car Club which gets access to a choice of new cars and vans parked locally, available 24/7.
Maria Caulfield MP said: “I was very pleased to meet with the new team at Enterprise in Newhaven, it is brilliant that new businesses are opening in the town and it is the testament to the regeneration efforts in the town. I know that they will be an important part of the local economy and they are keen to support the area as much as they can.”
