An MP has written to Morrisons to ask for ‘urgent assurances’ that the proposed superstore in Peacehaven will go ahead.

Brighton, Kemptown and Peacehaven MP Chris Ward said town residents have been waiting too long to find out what is happening with the redevelopment of the Meridian Centre.

The Co-op at the Meridian Centre closed in January 2024 and it had been announced that Morrisons would demolish the site to make way for a 27,000-square-foot superstore.

The revamp received planning consent in 2023 and was set to include 10 smaller retail units and a new library space, but it has been months since the last update.

Brighton, Kemptown and Peacehaven MP Chris Ward has written to Morrisons to ask for ‘urgent assurances’ that the proposed superstore in Peacehaven will go ahead. Photo: Google Street View

Mr Ward said: “The people of Peacehaven deserve clarity and action, not more delays.”

In July 2024, Lewes District Council Planning told Peacehaven Town Council that Morrisons would be able to carry out ‘meaningful works’ from September. This did not happen, leading to rumours on social media that the project would not be finished. On October 16, 2024, Peacehaven Town Council released a statement from Morrisons that said: “The development has taken a number of years to come forward. Due to rising construction costs over that time and changes in market demand on the retail units proposed, we are working on a revised proposal that meets the demand and needs of our prospective customers and allows us to deliver a new viable town centre for Peacehaven.”

There has been no news since.

Mr Ward’s letter, dated Tuesday, March 25, was published by the MP on X. He said his Peacehaven constituents are ‘growing increasingly concerned about the lack of progress on the long-promised redevelopment of the Meridian Centre’. He said: “Whilst I welcome recent discussions and updated from you over the past few weeks, I share residents’ growing concern.”

The MP highlighted the recent news that Morrisons is set to close 17 convenience stores and 52 cafes, which has left Peacehaven residents ‘understandably anxious’ about the future of the Meridian Centre project.

Mr Ward said: “Many are fearful that the site will remain derelict, leaving it vulnerable to vandalism and antisocial behaviour. I am seeking urgent assurances from Morrisons that the commitment to deliver this project remains intact, along with a clear timeline for when work will commence. Please could you let me know when the Board meeting we discussed is scheduled to take place and when I will be able to provide the detailed update to the local community. The people of Peacehaven deserve transparency and certainty and I would be grateful if you could provide a detailed update that I can share with the local community.”

Morrisons said its team is in the process of responding to Mr Ward but said there is no update to share at the moment.