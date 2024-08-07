MPB joins forces with Brighton & Hove Albion FC as official highlights partner

Content partnership sees MPB provide BHAFC’s Foundation programme with kit and expert guidance to help capture its work supporting young and vulnerable people in the area

MPB, the leading global platform to buy, sell and trade used photography and videography kit, announces it has entered into an exclusive content partnership with Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club to promote the club’s highlights.

This collaboration will see MPB become the exclusive official highlights partner of the club for the full 2024/2025 season, having joined forces during the 2023/2024 season.

As part of this content partnership, MPB—which was founded and is headquartered in Brighton—presents exclusive, non-skippable brand integrations and features within the weekly highlight video posts for both the men’s and women’s first teams. These posts are then shared across all of Brighton & Hove Albion's social channels. Over the past season, MPB has created 220 posts with over 16m views, achieving almost 25m reach and over 900k engagement, delivering MPB prominent visibility with the club’s fan base.

In addition to exclusive, behind-the-scenes content, MPB also supported the Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation with £2,000 worth of camera equipment. This kit will be used to capture and showcase moments from the Foundation’s programme, aimed at helping young and vulnerable people, to inspire more people to join BHAFC’s community. MPB has also provided bespoke photography tips and guidance for BHAFC fans in collaboration with BHAFC’s Official Photographer, Paul Hazlewood.

Off the pitch, both brands share a commitment to diversity and inclusion. Brighton & Hove Albion’s women’s team is in the UK top flight and regularly plays matches at the Amex Stadium. In a first for UK football, Brighton & Hove Albion have announced it will lead the way by building a stadium dedicated exclusively to its women's team, underlining its commitment to gender equality and promoting women's football.

As part of its commitment to making visual storytelling accessible to all, MPB is focused on empowering diverse storytellers with the goal that at least 60% of its marketing collaborations, advertising and original content features underrepresented groups in visual storytelling, including: women, trans and non-binary people; people who are non-white or from ethnic minorities; people who identify as LGBTQIA; and people with disabilities.

Matt Barker, Chief Executive of MPB said: “Visual storytelling has long been an integral part of capturing the essence of a football match and the passion of the fans. This partnership will unite the two communities of photographers and football fans.

“As a Brighton-born business, it’s fantastic to be able to bring Brighton & Hove Albion fans across the world closer to the action, and help to promote the invaluable work of the Foundation in supporting young and vulnerable people in Brighton.”

Russell Wood, Head of Commercial at Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club said: “We’re delighted to have begun working with MPB, in a partnership that will enable us to really capture the spirit of the game and the passion of our club and the fans. Off the pitch, MPB’s values and commitment to diversity and inclusion perfectly match our own, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”