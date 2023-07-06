MRP 'Tops Out' at The Portland Building, Brighton

Developers MRP has ‘topped out’ their latest office development, The Portland Building, holding a ceremony attended by The Mayor of Brighton & Hove and representatives from the local council, to mark the milestone.

Developers MRP has ‘topped out’ their latest office development, The Portland Building, holding a ceremony attended by The Mayor of Brighton & Hove and representatives from the local council, to mark the milestone.

Work began on the four-storey building, on the corner of Church Street and Portland Street in Brighton, in November last year to develop 30,000 sq ft of Grade A, sustainable office space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed by AJ100 architects, TODD Architects, The Portland Building will have exemplary sustainability and technological features and is built to achieve a BREAAM Excellent rating, making it one of Brighton’s most attractive new offices. Once complete, it will also feature photovoltaic roof panels, secure cycle spaces accessed via a dedicated cycle ramp, shower facilities, a private courtyard and a communal roof terrace offering panoramic views.

(L-R) Max Woodford, Development & Regeneration of Brighton & Hove Council Cllr Jackie O’Quinn, Th

The all electric, low carbon scheme will achieve an EPC ‘A’ rating and RIBA 2030 Operational Net Zero Carbon compliance.

Celebrating the building reaching its highest point in construction, Ben MacPhee, Development Manager at MRP said: “It’s great to mark this stage of construction today as we bring forward this best-in-class, highly sustainable new office building which is revitalising a city centre site that has lain vacant for more than 20 years.

“MRP are long-standing investors in Brighton, having completed two other major offices developments here in recent years, attracting new occupiers to the city and helping local businesses grow and upgrade their workspace. It is critical for businesses to occupy modern and well-designed office space for their teams to thrive, and to satisfy their personal ESG goals and commitments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Portland Building is a rare opportunity for businesses to do just that, and we are pleased to continue our partnership with the Brighton community to support this thriving economy.“

undefined

Jackie O’Quinn, The Mayor of Brighton & Hove, said: “I am delighted to see first-hand the construction progress of The Portland Building and itis exciting to imagine perhaps this time next year, this new office building will be occupied with over 300 people and bustling with activity.

“It is critical we continue to support investments such as this to ensure Brighton as a city can attract and retain local and international businesses to contribute and secure a thriving economy.

“What has also stood out for me is how the scheme has been designed with sustainability and wellbeing at its core – we need our built environment to reflect the important transition we are making as a society to reducing our carbon footprint – and The Portland Building will represent how new offices here in Brighton can be energy efficient and proactively designed to reduce its environmental impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Ormiston, Partner of SHW, letting agent on The Portland Building, added: “We are continuing to see a flight to quality by occupiers, and The Portland Building provides this much needed high-quality and energy efficient space in Brighton, in a central location, presenting a real opportunity for occupiers to secure first-class business space where they can thrive and grow.”

Cllr Jackie O’Quinn, The Mayor of Brighton & Hove