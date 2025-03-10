Much-loved Eastbourne cafe up for sale - 'we've had so much fun here'

A much-loved Eastbourne cafe, where ‘banter is almost compulsory’, is up for sale.

Mandy’s Kitchen, in Hampden Park, has announced it won't be renewing its lease when it expires in June.

Calling it the ‘end of an era’, owner Mandy Berry said she’s selling the cafe due to unsustainable rising costs and personal commitments outside of work.

She said: “The cafe is doing alright, but it’s the cost of running it. Everything’s going up and up and up.

“I’ll miss it so much, but it’s just time for fresh blood to come in here."

The cafe had a particularly difficult start, having opened its doors just three weeks before the first Covid-19 lockdown hit in 2020.

“Who knew?” Mandy recalled.

"For seven or eight weeks, we couldn’t do anything. I thought ‘that’s it, we’re finished’.

“We got through it. We hung in there. There was no point worrying, it was completely out of our hands.”

Despite the initial challenges, Mandy’s has built a loyal customer base over the years and acts as a source of support for those struggling financially. Through its ‘pay it forward’ board, essentially a ‘virtual foodbank’, customers can donate meals to others.

Mandy said: “The ‘pay it forward’ isn’t just about the homeless. There’s people out there working their socks off and they’ve got to make the choice of ‘do I feed the meter or do I feed the kids?’

“We’ve got wonderful customers in here, there’s never a shortage of stuff on that board. And if there is, we just top it up here.”

The news of the sale, which Mandy announced on social media, was met with strong reactions from the local community.

“The response has been surprisingly good,” Mandy said.

"I was half expecting people to say, ‘I didn’t like it in there anyway.’ But some of [the customers] seem genuinely quite upset about it.

"We’ve had so much fun here. We laugh a lot. People come in here and they know we’re going to be cheeky with them. The banter is almost compulsory at this place.

"Without the customers, without my team – it’s nothing in here.”

Mandy’s Kitchen is on the market for £34,950 and will keep trading until a buyer is found.