Much-loved Midhurst tapas bar all set to reopen after exciting £10,000 refurb

Much-loved Midhurst tapas bar Faustino’s is set to reopen tomorrow (January 24), after an exciting £10,000 refurbishment.

The bar, on North Street, has been in Midhurst for some 16 years, and has been closed since New Years’ while the refurbishment takes place.

It’s a Midhurst institution. Nestled between two other businesses in the busy town centre, owner Peter Walters said it feels like a ‘little slice of Spain’ in the heart of the South Downs, and hopes the £10,000 refurbishment, led by chef-manager Ryan Keen, gives the space a new lease on life without dampening its abundant spirit.

"it was Ryan’s idea, really,” he explained. “He came up with the whole idea and made the refurbishment possible, he did it all himself.”

As part of the refurbishment, the eatery's bar has been moved to the opposite end of the room, right next to the entrance, which means a warmer welcome for customers and space for ten additional covers in the dining area itself.

"It works better because people used to have to walk through the restaurant to get to the bar. But now it’s right there as soon as you walk in,” Mr Walters said.

On top of that, the interior space has been reimagined, with black-painted timber supports, exposed brickwork, and mosaic floor tiles giving Faustino’s a new, contemporary look and feel which, Mr Walters hopes, will give customers even more reason to return.

"There are lots of people who love Faustino’s, and they’re really excited to see us come back,” he said. “We just hope the refurbishment gives us that fresh new look. But it’s still the same Faustino’s. It’s the same team, the same spirit, all the same people.”

Famous in Midhurst for its selection of authentic tapas, cocktails and regional wines, Faustino’s draws in customers from all over town. Its live music events, which feature everything from dance music to Reggaeton, are especially popular, as are the regular open mic nights and frequent quizzes.

To find out more about the restaurant, follow the team on Instagram or Facebook, or pop in to say hello after the grand reopening on Friday.