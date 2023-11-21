Multi-award-winning marketing agency, Creative Pod, acquires local design agency in Brighton & Hove

Creative Pod, an award-winning, full-service marketing agency renowned for its innovative approach and numerous industry accolades in the Southeast, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of 2UpFront, a 15-year-old, highly-regarded local design agency in Hove.

With this strategic move, Creative Pod has acquired 2UpFront, taking on their clientele, and has seen the addition of two talented professionals to their growing team. Ian Highland is joining Creative Pod as a Senior Designer, and Megan Godber as an Account Manager.

Matt Turner, the CEO of Creative Pod, said: “This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Creative Pod's journey. In the last couple of years, we have progressed from being a small sized agency, to a medium sized one, and with this we have seen continued growth, and commitment from the team in delivering Michelin-star marketing solutions to our clients in the Southeast and beyond. We’re thrilled to welcome Meg and Ian to the team and look forward to working with their client base”

2UpFront primarily focuses on providing digital design, print, and branding; over 15 years, they have built a loyal client base, with household names, including the British Heart Foundation, The Salvation Army and the RSPCA. As part of this merger, Creative Pod will offer an even more comprehensive range of services, covering all aspects of branding, design, marketing and strategy under one roof and for a fixed monthly fee.

Nick York, Founder and CEO of 2UpFront, said: It’s been an absolute pleasure getting this deal over the line with Matt. I honestly don’t think I could have found a better and more suitable agency to look after my staff and clients, allowing me to enjoy pastures new. Thank you!”.

The latest acquisition joins a string of successful mergers and acquisitions for Creative Pod, who acquired Huga Digital Marketing agency, in 2020 and invested in SEO agency, 427 and commercial fit-out company, Spacelink in 2020/21.