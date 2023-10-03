National Energy Awards Success for Eastbourne’s Green Training Hub
and live on Freeview channel 276
Last October, in a non-commercial joint venture with East Sussex College, OHM Energy launched the first green training hub in Sussex to upskill and train engineers on a mass basis.
Over the next 30 years, the nation must decarbonise over 27 million homes and all sectors of the UK economy by installing insulation and renewable energy systems at a scale and pace never seen before. In a bid to reach our goal, the hub offers renewable energy training courses for anyone wishing to sign up, including other installers.
OHM Energy employees, environmental groups, and leading renewable energy technology manufacturers like Samsung, Mitsubishi, and Vailliant are involved in the training and the hub has been overwhelmed with interest from prospective students with new courses being planned.
The Hampden Park venue also hosts free Energy Days to encourage the community to work together and reduce carbon emissions.
“We are delighted that the hub has been recognised nationally,” says Jason Lindfield Founder and MD of OHM Energy. “Scrutiny of the energy industry has never been more intense. High energy prices and the urgency of the situation means that more businesses and public bodies are taking steps to improve energy efficiency, and as a sector we need to supply increased demand whilst maintaining high standards.”
Lindfield continues, “We believe that collaboration with other educational institutions and installers - not competition is the key to training enough people to build a sustainable future.”
The National Energy Efficiency Awards started over ten years ago and are open to anyone involved in the energy-saving and efficiency sector in the UK. The awards recognise excellence, outstanding achievements, and best practice across the energy efficiency industry.
Social Responsibility is a new category for the awards and OHM Energy’s Special Commendation recognises their unique achievements in addressing the needs of the sector and the positive effect on both the community and the environment.
This year’s National Energy Efficiency presentations took place on Friday 29th September at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, with a judging panel that included Kate Duffy from the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero, Ian Ripppin CEO of the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), and more leading individuals from the energy industry.