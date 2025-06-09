National Farmers’ Union members highlight key farming issues with politicians at South of England Show in Sussex

Key challenges facing farmers and growers were put under the spotlight when the NFU met with a shadow minister and a Sussex MP at the South of England Show 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NFU farmer members and staff held a round-table discussion with Shadow Defra Minister Dr Neil Hudson and MP for East Grinstead and Uckfield Mims Davies at the show in Ardingly on Friday, June 6.

Among the issues discussed included the need to protect the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), the government’s flagship support scheme for nature and environmentally friendly farming, the NFU’s Stop the Family Farm Tax campaign, national food security, trade, biosecurity, food standards, planning and water security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The urgent need to address the shortage of small and medium-sized abattoirs, which play a vital role in the food supply chain, was also discussed.

From left: West Sussex farmer Hugh Passmore, West Sussex farmer and NFU West Sussex Council Representative Carolien Harriott, Shadow Defra Minister Dr Neil Hudson, Surrey farmer and NFU Redhill branch chair Nellie Budd, NFU Regional Director for the East of England Zoe Leach, MP for East Grinstead and Uckfield Mims Davies and West Sussex farmer and NFU West Suffolk Chair Andrew Strong

The meeting was held as part of the NFU’s ongoing lobbying work with politicians from all political parties to deliver a positive future for British farmers and growers.

NFU West Sussex Chair Andrew Strong, who runs a pig farm near Haywards Heath, said: “We had a positive discussion and covered a lot of important issues. It was great to see Dr Neil Hudson and MP Mims Davies attending the show and taking the time to talk with us.

“Farmers are facing some huge challenges and we will continue to keep pressure on the government to reconsider some of these policies and to work with us to give farmers more confidence to invest in the future. This will enable us to deliver national food security and to continue to deliver for the economy and for the environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Hudson said: “Food security is national security and it is vital that the farming industry can grow and have a positive future. It has been great to engage with the NFU on these issues and we will take this forward and continue to highlight the importance of supporting the farming industry and the countryside.”

Surrey farmer and NFU Redhill branch chair Nellie Budd with her daughter Latasha, in front of an NFU Stop Family Farm Tax banner in the Young Farmers Club marquee

Ms Davies said: “Our farmers keep food on our plates and work incredibly hard 24/7, 365 days a year and we must support them and back British farmers. Thank you to the NFU members for organising this important meeting and for all they do.”

At the South of England Show, NFU members thanked the public for their ongoing support.

NFU West Sussex Council Representative Caroline Harriott, who farms near Arundel, was a keynote speaker at a drinks reception, where she spoke about the challenges and opportunities facing agriculture in the South East. Arable farmer Peter Knight, who farms near Guildford, Surrey received the annual South of England Agricultural Society Award of Honour which is given in recognition of work done behind the scenes to support farming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Knight is NFU Surrey Council Representative, a member of the NFU’s national and regional crops boards and is President of Surrey Young Farmers. He said: “It was a big surprise – I was never expecting anything like this. We are lucky to have several people in the area who put in lots of hours regularly to support people in farming, who don’t think of awards or recognition. It is nice to be recognised and feel appreciated.”

NFU farmer members and staff speaking with Shadow Defra Minister Dr Neil Hudson and MP for East Grinstead and Uckfield Mims Davies during a round-table meeting

Meanwhile, around 300 Young Farmers’ Club members from across the South East attended the show to promote the organisation, highlight the NFU’s Stop the Family Farm Tax campaign and participate in various competitions.

NFU Redhill branch chair Nellie Budd, a beef farmer from Brockham in Surrey, helped to run the Young Farmers’ Club marquee. She said: “We need to encourage more youth into farming. The show is a great opportunity for young people to make connections and gain those experiences that will help them in their future farming careers. This networking can often make a big impact in shaping young farmers’ futures and the show is a great way of encouraging more young people into this fantastic industry.”