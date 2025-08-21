National flooring retailer opens 50th UK store in Sussex

A national flooring retailer has chosen Hove as the location for its 50th UK store, following a £150,000 investment in the town

Flooring Superstore opened its doors to shoppers at its 6,600 square foot store on Saturday, August 2.

The store, which is located at Delphi House, English Close, just off the A270 Old Shoreham Road, is one of the largest in the retailer’s portfolio and has created three new jobs. The unit was previously occupied by PR Industrial.

It is the seventh store opened by Flooring Superstore in 2025 and forms part of an expansion programme being carried out by the retailer, which started life on a purely ecommerce platform in 2012.

The new store in Hove

Flooring Superstore Regional Manager Ian Robinson said: “We’re delighted to have opened a new store in Hove and for this to be our landmark 50th UK store.

“Location is everything when we are looking at new store openings and with its proximity to the town centre and with easy access just off the A270, we couldn’t have picked a better spot for the new store.

“We’ve already had lots of people through the door and very excited about introducing our unrivalled range of products to even people in the area in the coming weeks and months.”

Ian added: “We offer a unique experience when it comes to buying flooring, not only because we can offer everything under one roof but also because we offer a service that is unrivalled in the flooring industry.

Store Manager Dion Minton (left) with Sales Professional Zack Bower in the new store.

“We look to provide customers with a complete expert guide through the complicated flooring journey, including tools to help visualise the floor in their home before they purchase and then taking the hassle out of fitting the flooring by offering our in-house fitting service, so we really are a one-stop shop.”

In just 13 years Flooring Superstore has grown from purely being an online retailer to becoming one of the leading flooring retailers in the UK, with outlets stretching from Glasgow in the north, to Plymouth in the south and from Norwich in the east to Swansea in the west. It also remains the leading online flooring retailer in the UK.

Hove is the retailer’s third store on the south coast, with outlets also in Havant and Southampton