National spotlight shines on Chichester’s Q Hair and Beauty

Q Hair and Beauty, a fixture in West Sussex, for more than five decades, has been named a finalist in the prestigious Professional Salon Group of the Year category of the Professional Hairdresser ‘Pro Hair Awards 2025’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winning a Pro Hair award sends out a clear message that the winners are the best in the industry at what they do, recognised for hairdressing and beauty skills, customer service, creativity and business acumen.

Housed in a historic townhouse on North Street, Chichester, Q Hair and Beauty also has salons in Midhurst and Donnington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established 53 years ago by owner Anthony Barnes Smith, Q has become the go-to salon for discerning clients throughout the area and continues to go from strength to strength, combining the best of traditional values with the latest in professional techniques and a welcoming guest experience.

Q Hair and Beauty has one of the most comprehensive professional standard home care and hair care available in the area.

Dawn Lawrence, Director, said ‘We are thrilled to be recognised nationally. Building a salon team, working with the local community and delivering excellence is a passion of mine and we look forward to the big night in September!’.

The hotly-contested 2025 Pro Hair awards attracts entries from all over the UK and are judged by an independent panel of judges. The awards final will be held at the stunning STEREO in Covent Garden, London on September 15. Watch this space!