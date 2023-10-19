Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NatWest said it is providing the service at Bexhill Library to provide support and answer customer questions.

The bank said the community pop-up will support those customers with any queries around their banking service, frauds and scams, as well as supporting customers to access and use NatWest’s digital services.

The pop-up will be open at Bexhill Library on Mondays from 10am to 1pm until December 24.

Bexhill Library (file photo)

Colleagues at the pop-up can also signpost customers to other local in-person banking services, such as the day-to-day banking services offered at local Post Offices and support with local free-to-use cash machines.

Lisa Lott, local director at NatWest said: “When we make changes to our branch network, we work hard to make sure that there’s support available in the local community for those affected by the change.

“Branch closures can affect people that are less confident with the digital alternatives we offer, or don’t yet know about the alternative options available for banking in person, so our community pop-ups provide a service tailored to the needs of customers in that community while signposting to other in-person services.

“Friendly staff will be on hand to help those customers that do still want to speak to us face-to-face with their banking related queries as well as offering advice and support on using our digital services.”